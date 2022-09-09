Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
DC man pleads guilty to stabbing girlfriend once charged in infant’s death

September 9, 2022, 4:18 PM

A D.C. man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally stabbing his girlfriend, who had once faced charges of her own over the death of their baby.

Carl Jones, 45, of D.C., pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter in the killing Ladonia Boggs, 39, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Jones also pleaded guilty to carrying a dangerous weapon.

The plea deal calls for a sentence of seven to nine years in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 9.

Prosecutors said Jones went to Boggs’ Benning Road apartment at 12:40 a.m. on April 27 where he got into a fight with her over the May 2021 death of their 2-month-old son, Kyon Jones. Then, Jones fatally stabbed Boggs with a knife and dragged her body to the doorway, according to prosecutors.

At the time of her death, Boggs was facing charges of tampering with evidence for putting the baby’s remains in the trash after the infant died. Initially charged with felony murder, which was eventually dropped, Boggs told police that she rolled on top of her infant son while sleeping. She had pleaded not guilty to the tampering charge.

On the night of the stabbing, prosecutors said Jones left the apartment around 2 a.m. to throw a trash bag in a nearby dumpster. Around 3 a.m., Jones called 911 on Boggs’ cellphone to report on a man chasing his wife with a knife into her house, prosecutors said.

When police arrived at the scene, they pronounced Boggs dead and arrested Jones.

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

