Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » DC festival to showcase…

DC festival to showcase ‘diplomacy’ through lens of food

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 5:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. is showing off its cosmopolitan reputation with a celebration of food, culture and entertainment.

Organizers describe the inaugural International City Food Festival, which takes place between Oct. 13 and Oct. 15, as “three delicious days of events in partnership with the city’s diplomatic corps.”

One of the highlights of the event is the return of the Embassy Chef Challenge on Oct. 13. Forty embassy chefs will battle in a friendly competition to showcase the unique flavors of their home countries.

Then, there’s Oktoberfest which promises an authentic taste of the “legendary German festivities.”

Lastly, learn about Dia de los Muerto and its traditions through a family-friendly day of food, film and entertainment curated by the Embassy of Mexico.

“International City offers a timely launch point to travel the globe to understand and honor other cultures, all in the heart of DC,” the event’s news release said. “International City looks to showcase worldwide diplomacy through the universal lenses of food, drink, performance, fashion, culture and music.”

Visit the International City Food Festival event website for more details and ticket information.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up