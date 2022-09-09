DC festival to showcase ‘diplomacy’ through lens of food

D.C. is showing off its cosmopolitan reputation with a celebration of food, culture and entertainment.

Organizers describe the inaugural International City Food Festival, which takes place between Oct. 13 and Oct. 15, as “three delicious days of events in partnership with the city’s diplomatic corps.”

One of the highlights of the event is the return of the Embassy Chef Challenge on Oct. 13. Forty embassy chefs will battle in a friendly competition to showcase the unique flavors of their home countries.

Then, there’s Oktoberfest which promises an authentic taste of the “legendary German festivities.”

Lastly, learn about Dia de los Muerto and its traditions through a family-friendly day of food, film and entertainment curated by the Embassy of Mexico.

“International City offers a timely launch point to travel the globe to understand and honor other cultures, all in the heart of DC,” the event’s news release said. “International City looks to showcase worldwide diplomacy through the universal lenses of food, drink, performance, fashion, culture and music.”

Visit the International City Food Festival event website for more details and ticket information.