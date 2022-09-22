DC Council bill would provide free social work master’s degrees at UDC

The mental health care field needs more social workers, and a proposal in front of the D.C. Council might help provide them.

The District’s Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022 would allow students to pursue a master’s of social work degree at the University of the District of Columbia — free of charge.

The measure proposes that eligible applicants already holding bachelor’s degrees would be given scholarships covering tuition and books, along with a monthly stipend for living expenses and transportation.

The bill, introduced Thursday by council member Robert White, appears to have a good chance of passing the council. It enjoys eight cosponsors on the 13-member council.