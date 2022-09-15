Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » Calli, a 17-year-old sea…

Calli, a 17-year-old sea lion, has died at the National Zoo

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 15, 2022, 12:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
California sea lion
Calli, a 17-year-old female California sea lion, died Sept. 7 at The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Courtesy Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute
California sea lion
Zoo officials said Calli was behaving and eating normally on the evening of Sept. 6.

Courtesy Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute
California sea lion
Calli, a 17-year-old female California sea lion, died Sept. 7 at The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Courtesy Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute
(1/3)
California sea lion
California sea lion
California sea lion

Calli, a 17-year-old female California sea lion, died last week, according to National Zoo officials.

Calli died on Sept. 7. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said the median life expectancy for California sea lions is between 15 and 20 years.

Calli was found dead as keepers performed their routine wellness checks that day. Lesions in the sea lion’s gastrointestinal tract and respiratory system were found by zoo pathologists during a necropsy, according to the zoo.

An ultrasound in May confirmed that Cali was pregnant. Another ultrasound in July confirmed late-term fetal loss had occurred. Zoo veterinarians anesthetized Calli the day before her death so they could perform a full exam to evaluate her abdomen and reproductive system.

Zoo officials said Calli was behaving and eating normally on the evening of Sept. 6.

The zoo told WTOP that Calli is the first sea lion to die there since the August 2019 death of 3-year-old Catalina, who was one of Calli’s pups.

Visitors to the zoo’s American Trail exhibit can still see two other adult female sea lions, Summer and Sidney, as well as 3-year-old Celia — who was born to Calli in June 2019, the zoo said.

A full pathology report is expected in the coming weeks.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

Industry associations raise alarm bells over legislating software security

Army pilots using AI to streamline selection boards

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up