2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

September 10, 2022, 11:31 PM

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon.

28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.

They fled the area, but were apprehended and arrested by Virginia State Police in Wytheville, Virginia later the same day.

Both the suspects and the victim were inside the car; the woman had no injuries. The incident is domestic in nature, according to police.

Castillo and the boy will both be extradited to D.C., where they will face charges.

Below is an approximate location of where the kidnapping took place:

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

