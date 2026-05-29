These proposed DC utility rate hikes generated little interest at a town hall

D.C. Water plans to raise monthly rates by almost $10 per month in 2027, and an $8 monthly rate hike in 2028.

D.C. Water was prepared to be peppered with questions about a proposal to raise monthly rates over the next two years.

The agency scheduled a two-hour town hall Thursday night, but the meeting ended after less than an hour, with few people showing up in person or online.

Those who did show up asked very few questions, and no one asked about the plan to raise monthly rates by almost $10 per month in 2027, and an $8 monthly rate hike in 2028.

Most of the rate increase — $7.36 — “is going to be used to invest in our aging infrastructure, as well as pay for the Clean Rivers project and Lead Free D.C., and about $2.28 is for the pass-through fees,” Lola Oyeyemi, D.C. Water’s interim chief financial officer, said.

Clean Rivers is a federally mandated project designed to reduce combined stormwater and wastewater overflows, resulting in cleaner water in the Potomac River and Rock Creek watershed.

Lead Free D.C. is an ongoing effort to replace all lead service lines in the District.

If the rate increase is approved during a vote set for June, the average D.C. Water customer would pay about $157 a month in 2027 and about $166 a month in 2028.

David Gadis, the CEO of D.C. Water, said he understands that many things are more expensive these days.

“As we developed this proposed budget our focused remained clear and that was balancing affordability with the continuing investments needed to maintain safe, reliable and resilient water,” he said.

D.C. Water offers assistance programs to help eligible customers manage water and sewer bills. Depending on your income. you could get between $19 and $137 dollars a month off your bill.

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