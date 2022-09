A person is dead after being found in an overturned car in Northeast early Friday.

A person is dead after being found in an overturned car in Northeast early Friday.

The single-car crash happened just after midnight in the southbound lane of D.C. 295 near Burroughs Avenue.

The crash investigation closed a portion of D.C. 295 for six hours.

The police say there was only one person inside the car. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The police also say there were bullet holes in the side of the car.

The investigation is continuing.