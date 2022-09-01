1 dead, 3 injured after Southeast DC shooting

One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

D.C. police said the four were shot while standing outside on the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, not far from Hendley Elementary School.

Those injured in the shooting — later identified as three men — were “conscious and breathing” when they were treated by emergency crews.

Police say they’re looking for a black sedan with temporary tags and heavily tinted windows.

The car was last seen speeding north on 6th Street Southeast.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.