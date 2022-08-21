WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | Fight to save premature babies in Ukraine | US announces new military aid | Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed
Woman rescued after driving into Anacostia River charged with DUI

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 21, 2022, 2:46 PM

Early Saturday, a woman was rescued from the Anacostia River in the Navy Yard area of D.C. after she had crashed her car through a fence and flipped over.

According to police, on Saturday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the 1300 block of Canal Street and #3 Tingey Street in Southeast D.C. for reports of an overturned vehicle in a shallow part of the Anacostia.

When they arrived, a woman was found separated from the vehicle and standing in the shallow water near a sea wall, police told WTOP.

The woman was removed from the water by first responders and was not injured in the incident.

Police told WTOP the driver has been identified as 34-year-old Ebony Smith. She has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

