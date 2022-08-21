Woman rescued after driving into Anacostia River charged with DUI

On Saturday, a woman was rescued from the Anacostia River in the Navy Yard area of D.C. after she had crashed her car through a fence and the vehicle flipped over.

According to police, on Saturday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the 1300 block of Canal Street and #3 Tingey Street in Southeast D.C. for reports of an overturned vehicle in a shallow part of the Anacostia.

When they arrived, a woman was found separated from the vehicle and standing in the shallow water near a sea wall, police told WTOP.

About 10 min ago a car flew past the @dcwater checkpoint, rocketed down the internal drive, and turned abruptly into the water. Fast emergency response. Driver OK and presumably being checked out + taking into custody pic.twitter.com/MSclhgwCOM — bøşſї 🇺🇦 (@thisisbossi) August 20, 2022

The woman was removed from the water by first responders and was not injured in the incident.

Police told WTOP the driver has been identified as 34-year-old Ebony Smith. She has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.