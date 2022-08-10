A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. in what police say appears to be a "targeted assault."

The woman was shot in the 200 block of Savannah Street, near the intersection with Second Street. Police said they were on the scene of the shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, had multiple wounds and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

“We believe that this was targeted shooting or targeted assault,” said 7th District Cmdr. John Branch at a media briefing attended by WTOP news partner NBC Washington. “So there’s no danger to the community at large. It appears to be some type of personal matter.”

He said it was too early in the investigation to determine a motive, “but we are looking at all options at this point.”

So far this year, there have been 129 homicides in D.C., according to police data. That’s 9% higher than at this time last year. Overall, last year ended with 226 homicides, the most in D.C. since 2003.

Violent crime in D.C. is up 5% compared with last year, and there has been a sharp increase in the number of robberies.