WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Home » Washington, DC News » Woman killed in apparent…

Woman killed in apparent ‘targeted’ shooting in Southeast DC

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

August 10, 2022, 12:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. in what police said appears to be a “targeted assault.”

The woman was shot in the 200 block of Savannah Street, near the intersection with Second Street. Police said they were on the scene of the shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, had multiple wounds and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

“We believe that this was targeted shooting or targeted assault,” said 7th District Cmdr. John Branch at a media briefing attended by WTOP news partner NBC Washington. “So there’s no danger to the community at large. It appears to be some type of personal matter.”

He said it was too early in the investigation to determine a motive, “but we are looking at all options at this point.”

So far this year, there have been 129 homicides in D.C., according to police data. That’s 9% higher than at this time last year. Overall, last year ended with 226 homicides, the most in D.C. since 2003.

Violent crime in D.C. is up 5% compared with last year, and there has been a sharp increase in the number of robberies.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy sets up new command to help with flailing recruiting numbers

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

Pentagon advisers want DoD to build out agreements between small and large defense businesses

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up