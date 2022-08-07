WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Washington, DC News » Teenager in critical condition…

Teenager in critical condition after duplex fire in Southeast DC

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 8:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Firefighters in the District put out a duplex fire in Southeast Sunday afternoon that sent a teenager and a firefighter to the hospital. The teenager is in critical condition.

DC Fire and EMS
Firefighters in the District put out a duplex fire in Southeast Sunday afternoon that sent a teenager and a firefighter to the hospital. The teenager is in critical condition.

DC Fire and EMS
Damage from a duplex fire in Southeast Sunday afternoon that sent a teenager and a firefighter to the hospital. The teenager is in critical condition.

DC Fire and EMS
Damage from a duplex fire in Southeast Sunday afternoon that sent a teenager and a firefighter to the hospital. The teenager is in critical condition.

DC Fire and EMS
Damage from a duplex fire in Southeast Sunday afternoon that sent a teenager and a firefighter to the hospital. The teenager is in critical condition.

DC Fire and EMS
(1/5)

Firefighters in the District put out a duplex fire in Southeast Sunday afternoon that sent a teenager and a firefighter to the hospital. The teenager is in critical condition.

Around 2 p.m., DC Fire and EMS responded to reports of a fire at a three story duplex located at 722 Mississippi Ave SE near Oxon Run Park.

On arrival, they identified heavy fire on three sides of the building and were informed a teenager was still trapped within the structure, Battalion Fire Chief James Gordon said in a video update released on Twitter.

After firefighters had extinguished the blaze from parts of the building, they were able to evacuate the teenager from the second floor. EMS crews who waiting outside began lifesaving measures before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Gordon said.

No update on the current condition of the teenager. One firefighter was also taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Three people, including the injured teenager, have been displaced by the fire. Investigators are currently looking into the cause and origin of the fire, according to Gordon.

Location of duplex fire in Southeast:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up