RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » Washington, DC News » Smithsonian's Hirshhorn expands collection…

Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn expands collection with artworks from over 60 artists

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

August 28, 2022, 4:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Smithsonian Institution’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in downtown D.C. has added to its artwork collection with works from over 60 artists from around the world.

Since 2019, the museum dedicated to modern and contemporary art has acquired works ranging in style and media from painting, sculpture, photography, film, installation and mixed-media assemblage, according to a news release from the Smithsonian.

“Acquiring work for the national museum of modern and contemporary art is an honor,” said Melissa Chiu, director of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. “Through these recent acquisitions, we hope to showcase the international through-lines and diverse range of art by the artists who are shaping the course of art history and identify future needs of the permanent collection to accurately represent the 21st century.”

Among the 60 artists now featured in the Hirshhorn’s permanent collection are:

  • Jeffrey Gibson, a Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians citizen whose art combines Native American culture with pop culture;
  • Amoak Boafo, a Ghanaian painter whose paintings challenge conventional notions of Blackness and gender;
  • Paul Chan, an American born in Hong Kong whose works encompass sculpture, animation and performance.

The Hirshhorn opened in 1974; Joseph H. Hirshhorn, whose 1966 donation brought the museum to the National Mall, wanted the art on display to reflect diverse, global perspectives, according to the release.

The museum and sculpture garden are open every day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Other artists whose work has been acquired for the Hirshhorn’s collection since 2019 are listed below.

Zarouhie Abdalian Yayoi Kusama
John Akomfrah Liz Larner
David Altmejd Deana Lawson
David Alekhuogie Mark Leckey
Laurie Anderson Riva Lehrer
Michael Armitage Eva LeWitt
Lucas Arruda James Luna
Milton Avert Mathieu Malouf
Ali Banisadr Danielle McKinney
Judith Bernstein Kent Monkman
María Berrío Aliza Nisenbaum
Huma Bhabha Yoko Ono
Mark Bradford Damián Ortega
Chuck Close Nicolas Party
Enrico David Sondra Perry
Jay DeFeo, Bettina Pousttchi
Liz Deschenes, Rob Pruitt
Moriah Evans Christina Quarles
Matias Faldbakken Deborah Roberts
Alicia Framis Sterling Ruby
Yang Fudong Jacolby Satterwhite
Chie Fueki Tschabalala Self
Guerrilla Girls Aaron Siskind
Hana Yilma Godine Arlene Shechet
Maren Hassinger Sarah Slappey
Loie Hollowell Emily Mae Smith
General Idea Vaughn Spann
Steffani Jemison Michelle Stuart
Sarah Anne Johnson Henry Taylor
Michael Joo Lee Ufan
Cheyenne Julien

Hugh Garbrick

In 2020, Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college. While studying, Hugh interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh has lived in Montgomery County his whole life.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up