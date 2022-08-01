Several hurt, at least 1 killed in Northeast DC shooting

Multiple victims have been reported wounded following a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Monday night.

Multiple victims have been reported wounded and at least one person has been killed following a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Monday night.

D.C. police has described what happened on the 1500 block of F Street as a “critical incident alert.”

Critical Incident Alert: MPD has responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE for a shooting. Preliminary reports of multiple victims. Updates to be provided from the on-scene PIO. Media briefing area will be shared shortly. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 2, 2022

At least six people have been shot at an apartment complex, NBC Washington reported.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive’s Washington Field Division are on the scene to help police.

Below is the area where it happened.

It’s the latest in a string of shootings that has happened in the District over the last several days. On Saturday during a news conference after a drive-by shooting in which two people were hurt and one person was shot and killed by police , D.C. police Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict described the last few days as “rough.”

There’s been an increase in violent crime in D.C., with homicides up 12% compared to the same time period last year.