WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » Washington, DC News » Several hurt, at least…

Several hurt, at least 1 killed in Northeast DC shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 1, 2022, 10:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Multiple victims have been reported wounded and at least one person has been killed following a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Monday night.

D.C. police has described what happened on the 1500 block of F Street as a “critical incident alert.”

At least six people have been shot at an apartment complex, NBC Washington reported.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive’s Washington Field Division are on the scene to help police.

Below is the area where it happened.

It’s the latest in a string of shootings that has happened in the District over the last several days. On Saturday during a news conference after a drive-by shooting in which two people were hurt and one person was shot and killed by police , D.C. police Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict described the last few days as “rough.”

There’s been an increase in violent crime in D.C., with homicides up 12% compared to the same time period last year.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

July was promising for TSP returns

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up