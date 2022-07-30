Police shooting reported in Northwest DC; 2 others shot only blocks away

D.C. police said one person was shot by an officer in one of two shootings that took place in Northwest on Saturday afternoon.

D.C. police said a man was shot by an officer in one of two shootings that took place in Northwest on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, an officer shot the man near the intersection of 3rd and Longfellow streets. His condition is not known at this time.

At a press conference early Saturday evening, MPD Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said D.C, police initially responded to reports of shots fired at the corner of Longfellow Street and Georgia Avenue.

According to initial reports, two vehicles heading northbound on Georgia Avenue had opened fire on a group of people who were walking on Longfellow Street. Residents on the scene had reported seeing “a vehicle with multiple guns being brandished.”

When one of the vehicles fled the area, police pursued the vehicle to nearby Madison. When an officer exited the police vehicle and “engaged an armed man”. When the armed individual did not comply with officer instructions, the officer shot the individual, Benedict said.

The individual was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. Benedict said the officer involved with the shooting is okay.

Police say a weapon was recovered next to the man, and the officer said “Gun, gun, gun” before the officer discharged his weapon, a spokesman said.

Moments earlier, two other people were reportedly shot in the 900 block of Longfellow Street around 4:20 p.m. The condition of the two are also not known at this time, according to NBC Washington.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano, who is on the scene, said a police spokesman confirmed that the two shootings are connected.

Police here say the 2 separate shootings in the 4th District are connected We're expecting a briefing soon.

Police are looking for two cars, with a third car already located.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.