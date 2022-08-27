‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo

Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women's Expo.

The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment.

Moore is there letting attendees know about her product line, Kenya Moore Haircare.

The former Miss USA winner told WTOP that her products are now on the shelves of 3,000 retail stores, including in CVS and Sally Beauty. CVS is exclusively selling two haircare products from Moore — her leave-in conditioner and Moore Edges, a product that treats women’s hairlines.

“It’s just an amazing line, to love the hair that you were born with,” Moore said. “The line is formulated to get your hair healthy and strong and growing again. And it’s my namesake, and also my legacy for my daughter. So I’m really proud of it.”

Moore, 51, has openly called her three-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, her “miracle baby” after having her late in life.

“There’s a great window for women to have a baby. And I was kind of beyond that window a little bit, so with the help of [in vitro fertilization] and prayer, I have my amazing miracle baby.”

The good luck Moore had with her IVF experience inspired her to become an ambassador for the Baby Quest Foundation, which provides fertility grants to those who can’t afford expensive reproductive procedures.

The foundation allowed Moore to fund a grant, which she said went to a family in Detroit, Michigan.

As for what Moore is most known for — her 10-year run as a cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta — she’s grateful that her work with the show has allowed her to pursue other ventures she’s passionate about.

However, she did admit that she is holding her breath wondering how the production team will cut together the footage shot six months earlier.

Still, Moore thinks “we had an amazing season with a lot of drama with a lot of love with a lot of, quote-unquote, ‘hate and angst.'”

The season’s reunion will be airing in upcoming weeks.

WTOP’s Jason Fraley contributed to this report.