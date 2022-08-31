Police looking for suspect in Northeast shooting involving off-duty FBI police officer

Additional details emerge surrounding a shooting in Northeast D.C. that involved an off-duty FBI police officer.

The shooting happened last Saturday afternoon near Kenilworth Avenue. According to the police report, the off-duty FBI police officer told local law enforcement that he was traveling on D.C. 295 when another car crashed into his. The other vehicle’s driver refused to stop, and the off-duty FBI police officer followed the suspect’s vehicle.

That’s when the driver of the suspect’s vehicle shot at the officer’s car several times. Then, near Nannie Hellen Burroughs Avenue, the driver of the suspect’s vehicle fired again, and the FBI officer fired back.

The suspect vehicle continued to drive northbound on D.C. 295 while the off-duty FBI police officer remained on the scene. The officer said there were four people in the suspect’s vehicle. No one was hurt.

The suspect is accused of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to bodily harm and leaving after colliding.

There was damage to the FBI police officer’s vehicle. D.C. police are looking for the person who shot at the officer’s car.

As a result of the FBI’s investigation, northbound D.C. 295 was closed Saturday between Pennsylvania Avenue SE and Burroughs Avenue NE for about six hours, WTOP Traffic Center reported.

“The FBI Inspection Division continues to review the actions of the FBI Police officer involved in a shooting on I-295 in Washington, D.C., on August 27, 2022. The DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is leading the overarching investigation of the incident, with the assistance of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Violent Crimes Task Force. Further inquiries about the incident should be directed to MPD,” the FBI said in a statement Sunday.

