Shooting involving off-duty FBI officer in Northeast DC

D.C. police said an off-duty officer was involved, but did not specify what law enforcement agency the officer is affiliated with.

A police investigation is underway following a shooting involving an off-duty FBI Police officer on a major D.C. highway, which is creating heavy traffic delays.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Kenilworth Avenue NE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

An FBI spokesperson told WTOP in an email that the shooting is being investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The FBI Police is a uniformed division that provides security for the bureau’s properties and personnel.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports northbound DC-295 is closed between Pennsylvania Avenue SE and Burroughs Avenue NE for the ongoing investigation. Southbound travelers should plan for rubbernecking delays.

