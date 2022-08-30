RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war | UN: First grain shipment departs Ukraine for war-torn Yemen
Police investigating gunfire at Georgetown Wawa

WTOP Staff

August 30, 2022, 6:36 PM

A person is in custody following gunfire in the Georgetown area of D.C.

It happened at the Wawa on Wisconsin Avenue Northwest around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

D.C. police said that no one was hurt in the shooting.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates. 

