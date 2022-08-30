Police investigating gunfire at Georgetown Wawa

A person is in custody following gunfire in the Georgetown area of D.C.
A person is in custody following gunfire in the Georgetown area of D.C.
It happened at the Wawa on Wisconsin Avenue Northwest around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
D.C. police said that no one was hurt in the shooting.
Below is the area where it happened.
This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.