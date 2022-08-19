Constitution Ave. reopens after shots fired at 3 vehicles

An investigation into shots fired at three parked cars on Constitution Avenue in Northwest D.C. closed down a portion of the busy roadway for seven hours early Friday.
Constitution Avenue near 16th Street reopened just before 8:30 a.m.
U.S. Park Police detained two adults and a juvenile in connection with the incident not far from the White House.
The police said reports of the gun shots near 1600 Constitution Avenue, NW came in at 1:15 a.m.
No one was hurt. The vehicles were not occupied.
The department says there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Officers found a gun a the scene and another one with the juvenile.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the USPP at 202-379-4877 or USPP_tipline@nps.gov.