Constitution Ave. reopens after shots fired at 3 vehicles

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 19, 2022, 8:27 AM

An investigation into shots fired at three parked cars on Constitution Avenue in Northwest D.C. closed down a portion of the busy roadway for seven hours early Friday.

Constitution Avenue near 16th Street reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

U.S. Park Police detained two adults and a juvenile in connection with the incident not far from the White House.

The police said reports of the gun shots near 1600 Constitution Avenue, NW came in at 1:15 a.m.

No one was hurt. The vehicles were not occupied.

The department says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Officers found a gun a the scene and another one with the juvenile.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the USPP at 202-379-4877 or USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996.

