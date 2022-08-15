Mobile vaccine clinic for DC students rolls out Tuesday

MedStar Georgetown Community Pediatrics and DC Health are rolling out the Kids Mobile Medical Clinic/Ronald McDonald Care Mobile on Tuesdays this month to provide required back-to-school vaccinations — including a COVID-19 shot (or booster when applicable).

With the first day of school about two weeks away, kids in D.C. have an opportunity to get those necessary vaccinations.

MedStar Georgetown Community Pediatrics and DC Health are rolling out the Kids Mobile Medical Clinic/Ronald McDonald Care Mobile on Tuesdays this month to provide required back-to-school vaccinations — including a COVID-19 shot (or booster when applicable).

The initiative comes as health experts say students fell behind on routine vaccinations during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to increase vaccination rates in children here in D.C.,” said Dr. Janine Rethy, a pediatrician at MedStar Georgetown Community Pediatrics and the director of the Kids Mobile Medical Clinic.

“For more than 30 years, our role has been to be in the community to help address the problem of health disparities, bringing families care where they are,” she said. “For this particular effort, we are glad to be partnering with DC Health to provide both regular childhood vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines to all children.”

The vaccination clinics will be open to all D.C. children 6 months and older, as well as to their families.

The mobile clinic will be open from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 3:40 p.m. Aug. 16, 23 and 30 at the following locations:

Tuesday: Kelly Miller Middle School, 301 49th St. NE.

Aug. 23: McKinley Tech High School, 151 T St. NE.

Aug. 30: Washington Leadership Academy, 3015 Fourth St. NE.

Additional dates will be announced for September. DC Health suggests you sign for vaccinations ahead of time.