Judge strikes down COVID-19 vaccine mandate for DC employees

City government workers in the District can no longer be punished for choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a D.C. Superior Court judge who effectively threw out the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that applied to all D.C. employees.

Judge Maurice Ross ruled Thursday that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser didn’t have the legal authority to implement the mandate in the first place, saying that Bowser is now “permanently enjoined from implementing, imposing, and/or enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.”

WTOP reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

The judge’s ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this year by the D.C. police union which argued that police officers should not be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In a statement, the union’s chairman Gregg Pemberton called the ruling a “significant victory” that “protects the rights of our members and ensures that they will no longer be forced to receive the COVID-19 vaccine against their will.”

“Now, all of our members can go back to doing the necessary work of trying to protect our communities from crime and violence without unlawful threats of discipline and termination,” Pemberton said.

The judge specifically ruled that members of the police department must be reimbursed if they lost any pay due to disciplinary actions related to the mandate.

The mandate required city government employees to show proof that they were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees who didn’t have a religious or medical exemption faced disciplinary measures which included a written reprimand, suspension or even termination.

Police departments around the U.S. that require officers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 have run up against pockets of resistance.

In New York City, a police detective asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the city from firing him and other workers for refusing to get vaccinated.

Lawyers for Detective Anthony Marciano asked the court Thursday for an emergency injunction that would block the city from enforcing a rule requiring all municipal employees to get vaccinated.

More than 1,000 New York City employees have been fired for refusing the vaccine.

Health authorities say the COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States are safe, and recommend vaccination even among people who have acquired some immunity from previous infections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.