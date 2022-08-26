RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Home » Washington, DC News » Heroic horses getting a…

Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

August 26, 2022, 12:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
National Park Police sit atop the horses that will utilize the new stables. The project will include a welcome center and public viewing area where visitors can interact with the horses. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
National Park police sit atop the horses that will utilize the new stables. The project will include a welcome center and a public viewing area where visitors can interact with the horses. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
National Park Police sit atop the horses that will utilize the new stables. The project will include a welcome center and public viewing area where visitors can interact with the horses. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
National Park police sit atop the horses that will utilize the new stables. The project will include a welcome center and a public viewing area where visitors can interact with the horses. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
National Park Police sit atop the horses that will utilize the new stables. The project will include a welcome center and public viewing area where visitors can interact with the horses. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
National Park police sit atop the horses that will utilize the new stables. The project will include a welcome center and a public viewing area where visitors can interact with the horses. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
(1/7)
National Park Police sit atop the horses that will utilize the new stables. The project will include a welcome center and public viewing area where visitors can interact with the horses. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
National Park Police sit atop the horses that will utilize the new stables. The project will include a welcome center and public viewing area where visitors can interact with the horses. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The National Park Service prepares for the opening of its new stables for Park Police horses on the National Mall. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
National Park Police sit atop the horses that will utilize the new stables. The project will include a welcome center and public viewing area where visitors can interact with the horses. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will open soon, and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall.

Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday.

“Our horse-mounted unit was started in 1934, and we’ve come a long way since then,” said Christopher Stock, the acting chief of the U.S. Park Police.

The new facility will feature 14 horse stalls and a permanent office space for the Park Police. It will also include a welcome center for visitors and a public viewing area where people can see the horses up close.

“What this affords us is a facility that will modernize our operations and provide for proper care of the horses,” Stock said.

The stables are located along Independence Avenue, directly across the street from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

They will replace the stables that were originally built in 1976.

“This modern facility is being built entirely by private donations,” said Sheila Johnson, vice-chair of the board for the Trust for the National Mall.


The Trust for the National Mall is the nonprofit philanthropic partner of the National Park Service.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Can government go green without overhauling procurement rules?

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up