Heroic horses getting a new home on the National Mall

A new home for the horses used by the U.S. Park Police will be opening soon and should be completed before the end of the year along the National Mall.

Construction crews just completed their work on the roof, a milestone that was celebrated Friday.

“Our horse-mounted unit was started in 1934, and we’ve come a long way since then,” said Christopher Stock, the acting chief of the U.S. Park Police.

The new facility will feature 14 horse stalls and a permanent office space for the Park Police. It will also include a welcome center for visitors and a public viewing area where people can see the horses up close.

“What this affords us is a facility that will modernize our operations and provide for proper care of the horses,” Stock said.

The stables are located along Independence Avenue, directly across the street from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

They will replace the stables that were originally built in 1976.

“This modern facility is being built entirely by private donations,” said Sheila Johnson, vice-chair of the board for the Trust for the National Mall.

The Trust for the National Mall is the nonprofit philanthropic partner of the National Park Service.