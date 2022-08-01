Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies

If you're looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies.

The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time.

“Registration is open, and it will remain open until midnight on Aug. 7,” said E. Lindsey Maxwell, the director of D.C.’s Department of Human Resources.

Maxwell said only those who have registered can be considered for the open jobs. Candidates will also be able to upload their resumes as part of the pre-screening process.

“There’s over 1,000 opportunities available. It spans over 20 different agencies,” Maxwell said, including the Office of Unified Communications, Department of Public Works, Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, Office of the State Superintendent of Education and many more.

“We’re excited,” Maxwell said, adding that this is a great opportunity for people who feel their job skills are transferrable. “Please apply. We want to try to retain the best talent that we can and recruit the best talent that we can.”

Those who advance past the pre-screening process will receive a formal invitation to the virtual job fair, which is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12.

“There might be some-on-the-spot offers; they may come a little bit later. Every agency may do it a little bit differently because they hire their own folks,” Maxwell said.

Preference will be given to three types of applicants: D.C. residents, veterans and those in the foster care system — those between 18 and 21 years old who are currently in or who received Child and Family Services foster care in the past five years.

“The third preference is one a lot of people don’t know about because it doesn’t apply to as many people,” Maxwell said.

“We’re also offering training for people to help them get their interview skills up, their resume writing techniques together, to allow them to better engage with the employers who will be taking part in the job fair,” Maxwell said.

The final Resume Writing and Interviewing Skills training session will take place on Aug. 5.