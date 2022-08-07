WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Washington, DC News » DC's Funk Parade returns…

DC’s Funk Parade returns in-person and for a good cause

Anna-Lysa Gayle | AnnaLysa.Gayle@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 4:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a short time away, the eighth annual D.C. Funk Parade returned in person Saturday, bringing the funk back to U Street.

The Funk Parade and concert series featured several stages, along with stops at the African American Civil War Memorial and the Reeves Center.

Various genres from funk, hip-hop and R&B were represented, and at least three performers walked away with $200 gift cards.

For advocates like David Oliver, the parade’s host, and The MusicianShip, a youth development organization that manages the event, one of the goals is to help U Street become what it once was.

The Funk Parade and concert series featured several stages all over U Street, along with stops at the African American Civil War Memorial and the Reeves Center. (WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle)

The pandemic “ravished” the District’s music scene, Oliver said, so the Funk Parade gave “artists who perform on U Street and all bus [stops] and who perform a chance to really be seen.”

While the Funk Parade is a gentle reminder of D. C.s past on the top of the music scene, under the direction of The MusicianShip, it also is a way to support area musicians, after-school programs in D.C. Public Schools, and music lessons for kids.

Oliver said he hopes the event continues to grow, as it now competes with Maryland and Virginia to attract and showcase musical talent.

“Lately, everybody is going out in Maryland or Virginia, but D.C. is losing,” Oliver said. “This was the place where Luther [Vandross], Prince … and all of them came running [to D.C.] to perform.”

Anna-Lysa Gayle

Anna-Lysa Gayle is an award-winning reporter and anchor, with five Emmy awards and more. Before joining WTOP, she spent nearly a decade as a TV news reporter for ABC and CBS news affiliates.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up