DC police release photo of suspect in child sex abuse case at The Wharf

D.C. police have released a photo of the suspect in a child sexual abuse case at The Wharf in Southwest and are asking for the public’s help.

The incident happened in the 100 block of District Square in Southwest on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m.

Officers believe the suspect fled the area after engaging in “unwanted sexual contact” with a minor.

The department released a surveillance photo and asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411 with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Rewards of up to $1,000 are available to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in the District.

See a map of the location of the incident below: