DC police release footage of suspect in downtown stabbing

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

August 15, 2022, 5:43 AM

D.C. police have released security camera footage of a man they say assaulted another man with a knife near Farragut Square in Northwest on Sunday and they are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of I Street NW around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, according to D.C. police.

After arriving on the scene, police found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

In the video released by D.C. police, the suspect can first be seen on the sidewalk by the park at Farragut Square. In the second clip, the suspect is filmed from a Metrobus security camera boarding the bus, then taking a seat a few rows behind the driver.

Police say that the video does not contain footage of the suspect committing a crime.

Police ask anyone with more information about the suspect to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

Hugh Garbrick

In 2020, Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college. While studying, Hugh interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh has lived in Montgomery County his whole life.

