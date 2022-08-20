WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police make arrest…

DC police make arrest in 1993 murder of Southeast woman

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

August 20, 2022, 8:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nearly three decades after a 39-year-old woman was strangled to death in Southeast, D.C. police have arrested and charged a man with her murder.

Debra McManus, of Southeast, was found dead on Oct. 23, 1993, in a wooded area near 4th Street and Trenton Street, police said.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged 58-year-old William Ransford, of Southeast, with second degree murder in her death.

According to an autopsy, McManus died after being choked and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police didn’t offer any information about a possible motive or what lead them to charge Ransford in the murder decades after the crime.

Here’s a map of the area where the crime happened.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up