DC police investigate possible hate crime in NW

The D.C. police are investigating an incident from last week that they suspect may have been a hate crime.

D.C. police are investigating an incident from last week that they suspect may have been a hate crime.

The police said a man approached three people in the predawn hours of Thursday at 14th and K streets in Northwest, between Franklin Park and McPherson Square, and tried to talk with them. When the trio ignored him and walked on, police said, the man shouted a slur against Asians at them and told them, “Go back to your country.”

When the three went around the corner to 15th Street, the suspect ran up to them with a knife and threatened to stab one of them, the police said; when they drove away, he allegedly threw a brick through the driver’s-side window.

Two of the people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.