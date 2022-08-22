BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police investigate possible…

DC police investigate possible hate crime in NW

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 22, 2022, 12:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police are investigating an incident from last week that they suspect may have been a hate crime.

The police said a man approached three people in the predawn hours of Thursday at 14th and K streets in Northwest, between Franklin Park and McPherson Square, and tried to talk with them. When the trio ignored him and walked on, police said, the man shouted a slur against Asians at them and told them, “Go back to your country.”

When the three went around the corner to 15th Street, the suspect ran up to them with a knife and threatened to stab one of them, the police said; when they drove away, he allegedly threw a brick through the driver’s-side window.

Two of the people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Tags:

hate crime

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Military families' housing benefits lag as rents explode

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up