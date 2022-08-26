RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police cruiser crashes…

DC police cruiser crashes responding to man with gun report in Southeast

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 26, 2022, 12:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Four D.C. officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in Southeast D.C. ended up in the hospital along with the driver of a vehicle after a crash Thursday night.

The police cruiser with four officers crashed into a car near Alabama Avenue and Hartford Street Southeast. The officers and the driver have injuries that are not life-threatening, D.C. police Assistant Chief Wilfredo Manlapaz said in a news briefing.

The officers were on their way to the 3600 block Sixth Street Southeast, where around 8:30 p.m., police received several calls about a man with a gun.

Manlapaz said the man approached a car occupied by several people. The vehicle’s occupants were able to get out.

Around the same time, an officer arrived on the scene and saw the man with a gun. The officer told the man to drop his gun several times, but he did not comply.

The officer discharged his firearm “numerous times at the suspect,” Manlapaz said.

The man got in the car and Manlapaz said the man fired his weapon. No one was injured in the exchange. Officers were able to “get on the scene, secure him directly without further incident,” and the man was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, Manlapaz said.

Police found a semi-automatic weapon, and they are not yet sure whether what happened was a carjacking situation.

Manlapaz said they are still evaluating the evidence.

The officer who discharged a weapon is in administrative leave per procedure.

Below is the area where it happened.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

NRO, NGA expanding commercial industry partnerships with new awards in the works

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up