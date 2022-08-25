DC community event aims to help those in the area stay healthy this fall

This Saturday, Oxon Run Park in D.C. is turning into a place to get checked out and get some free swag for the new school year.

Free masks, vaccines and dental exams are just some of the things available at the sixth annual Community Day Health and Wellness Fair sponsored by the Place of Worship Advisory Board in partnership with Valley Avenue.

“We like to call this our faith, government and business community partnership,” said Rev. Darryl! L.C. Moch, a community co-chair for the Place of Worship Advisory Board.

The fair will offer free lunch to the first 700 area residents, vaccinations, dental exams, therapy robot dogs, raffles, health education and more.

There will also be a raffle for free Washington Nationals, Wizards and Mystics tickets.

Those attending are welcome to bring lawn chairs and grills. The main stage will host speakers including DC Health’s Clover Barnes, Rev. Carmi Washington Flood from the Maryland Department of Health, Veronica Cosby from the Virginia Department of Health, and Ward 8 Council member Trayon White Sr.

It will also showcase entertainment from interfaith musical and dancing groups, including African drumming of Imani Temple African American Catholic Congregation, songwriter and producer Robert E. Person, and Minister Tia LyDawn Singleton.

“We’re going to connect you to sources and supports and systems that will help you after this event is over,” Moch said.

It runs on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

The event will also feature a special performance by go-go band Let It Flow.

“It’s a great way to get out, and spend the day in a wholesome way, in our community,” Moch said. “You can come and get things that you actually need to make your life better.”