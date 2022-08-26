RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Home » Washington, DC News » AU staff union reaches…

AU staff union reaches agreement with school after 5-day strike

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 26, 2022, 7:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American University’s staff union has reached an agreement with the school administration after a five-day strike during student welcome week.

SEIU Local 500, which represents about 550 clerical, technical and academic staff at the Northwest D.C. university, had launched a strike action on Monday morning citing low wages, health care and an abusive work environment.

“After 468 days at the bargaining table, we’ve made history because we have a contract,” the union tweeted late Friday. “Thank you to our supporters — colleagues, faculty, comrades, and especially our students — we couldn’t have done this without you.”

News of the agreement arrived after students walked out of AU President Sylvia M. Burwell’s freshman convocation to rally with staff outside Bender Arena and the president’s office.

“Throughout this process, we negotiated in good faith and worked to reach an agreement. Since these are tentative agreements, further details will be available in the coming days,” Burwell said in a statement.

“I know this has been a challenging week. I want to thank the members of our community who helped move in and welcome our students and their families.”

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up