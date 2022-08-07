WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Argument leads to 2 arrests in DC

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 11:30 AM

An argument leads one man to get in a vehicle and strike the other. In turn, the man who was struck stabbed the driver, D.C. police said.

According to police, Kenneth Brown, 52, of Northwest, was the driver who intentionally hit Michael Makell, 51, of Northeast, on Saturday afternoon. Makell then stabbed Brown, police said.

The police said multiple people were involved in the 4:30 p.m. argument in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

The police said both were taken to area hospitals with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Both face charges of with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation remains open.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

WTOP’s Janae Morris contributed to this story.

