Argument leads to 2 arrests in DC

An argument leads to a driver striking a man in D.C. The man struck then stabbed the driver.

According to police, Kenneth Brown, 52, of Northwest, was the driver who intentionally hit Michael Makell, 51, of Northeast, on Saturday afternoon. Makell then stabbed Brown, police said.

The police said multiple people were involved in the 4:30 p.m. argument in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

The police said both were taken to area hospitals with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Both face charges of with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation remains open.

WTOP’s Janae Morris contributed to this story.