6 hurt in collision between DC Fire & EMS truck, tour bus

A collision involving a D.C. Fire & EMS truck and a tour bus injured six people late Wednesday morning.

It happened just before noon near Pennsylvania and Alabama avenues in Southeast D.C.

The emergency responders were on their way to a fire when the crash happened.

Five of the injured are Fire & EMS personnel, and one is the bus driver.

Two of the department personnel had potentially serious injuries, but everyone is expected to survive.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.