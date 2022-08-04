2 killed, 3 wounded in Northwest DC shooting

It happened near the intersection of O Street Northwest and North Capitol Street, near New York Avenue, around 12:45 p.m.

Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Northwest D.C., police said.

It happened near the intersection of O Street Northwest and North Capitol Street, near New York Avenue, around 12:45 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a small black SUV that had been traveling southbound on North Capitol Street made a right onto O Street Northwest, and stopped.

“At least two shooters exited the vehicle and began shooting at folks that were on the block,” said Ashan Benedict, executive assistant chief for D.C. police.

Seven shots were apparently fired, he said, and the shooters fled in that SUV on O Street, traveling westbound.

The site of the shooting appeared to be an open-air drug market, which Benedict said is an “ongoing problem.”

