10 displaced, 1 dog rescued after vacant DC home engulfed in flames

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 2, 2022, 7:38 AM

D.C. firefighters battle a blaze at a vacant home on Monday night.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
D.C. firefighters battle a blaze at a vacant home on Monday night.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
The Friendship Fire Association, a volunteer support unit of D.C. Fire and EMS, provided food and water during the fire as the response went into the overnight hours.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
The Friendship Fire Association, a volunteer support unit of D.C. Fire and EMS, provided food and water during the fire as the response went into the overnight hours.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
The Friendship Fire Association, a volunteer support unit of D.C. Fire and EMS, provided food and water during the fire as the response went into the overnight hours.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
The Friendship Fire Association, a volunteer support unit of D.C. Fire and EMS, provided food and water during the fire as the response went into the overnight hours.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
When a vacant house in D.C. caught fire Monday night, 10 people in an adjacent house ended up displaced and a dog had to be rescued.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire in the 2200 block of Douglas Street NE and discovered a heavy fire in a vacant, boarded up three-story home around 9:30 p.m. with a caged dog in the rear of the home.

About 20 units and 100 fire and EMS workers responded to the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside of the home due to a “large amount of fire, extreme clutter” and the fact that the building from abandoned.

Firefighters rescued the dog caged in proximity to the fire. Humane Rescue Alliance transported the dog to safety and is taking care of the animal.

“Large diameter hose streams” and an aerial tower were used to douse the home with water and a “collapse zone” was established in case the structure fell, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Firefighters thanked the Friendship Fire Association, a volunteer support unit of D.C. Fire and EMS, for providing food and water during the fire as the response went into the overnight hours.

Seven adults and three children were evacuated and displaced due to their “home being threatened by possible collapse of the fire building,” D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

See a map of the fire location below:

