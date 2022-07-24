Teen stabbed in Southeast DC, police say

D.C. Police said a teenage girl was stabbed in the back Saturday night in Southeast.

The incident happened along the 3200 block of Stanton Road.

Stabbing Investigation in the 3200 block of Stanton Road, SE. No Lookout. .

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT #I20220369145 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 24, 2022

Officers said the teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

A suspect in the stabbing has not been identified.

An approximate location of the stabbing is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.