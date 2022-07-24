WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Teen stabbed in Southeast DC, police say

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

July 24, 2022, 1:21 AM

D.C. Police said a teenage girl was stabbed in the back Saturday night in Southeast.

The incident happened along the 3200 block of Stanton Road.

Officers said the teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

A suspect in the stabbing has not been identified.

An approximate location of the stabbing is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

