FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | DC violence prevention ahead of holiday
Home » Washington, DC News » Suspect charged with arson…

Suspect charged with arson for fires in DC’s Chevy Chase neighborhood

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

July 1, 2022, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A suspect is in custody after a spate of fires involving dumpsters, trash cans and a garage in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

A suspect is in custody after a spate of fires involving dumpsters, trash cans and a garage in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood.

D.C. police said Devoy Howard, 41, was arrested on arson charges after he was accused of setting a detached garage, parts of a wooden fence and two trash cans on fire in D.C.’s Chevy Chase neighborhood around midnight Thursday.

Scenes captured by WTOP’s Dave Dildine showed flames leaping from dumpsters and towering over an alley in the area of Morrison and Livingston streets:

According to a police report, Howard was detained just after midnight Thursday in an alleyway behind 5510 Connecticut Ave., where fire crews doused burning dumpsters.

Firefighters assisted law enforcement officers in identifying Howard as a suspect based on footage they obtained of the fires being set.

All fires were extinguished without incident. There were no injuries.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews said they have responded to eight fires in the same area of Chevy Chase since last weekend:

  • June 24: Dumpster fire on the 5400 block of Connecticut Avenue NW at 6:12 a.m.
  • June 25: Trash can fire on the 3800 block of Legation Street NW at 6:49 a.m.
  • June 27: Five separate trash can fires on the 3800 block of Legation Street NW at 7:45 a.m.
  • June 30: Garage fire on the 3800 block of Morrison Street NW at 12:06 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact fire investigators at 202-673-2776.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up