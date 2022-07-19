Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Park Service to host hearing on Tidal Basin repairs

Sarah Jacobs | sjacobs@wtop.com

July 19, 2022, 12:57 PM

The site of some of the nation’s most iconic memorials, and the beloved cherry blossoms, is in need of repair.

Work to restore the sinking seawall around the Tidal Basin is just in the planning stages, and Tuesday night, the National Park Service will share information in a virtual public hearing.

The Park Service will provide an overview of the project to restore 6,800 feet of seawall in the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park, and will answer questions in an online hearing scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A contract for the design and construction is expected to be awarded late next year or early 2024.

More information on the project and how to join the meeting is available on the Park Service’s website.

