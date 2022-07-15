Dump truck strikes, kills bicyclist in DC

A bicyclist is dead after he was struck by a dump truck in Northwest D.C. on Friday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of 7th Street NW and Rhode Island Avenue at 2:30 a.m.
D.C. police said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the crash.
The driver of the dump truck stayed on the scene.
Rhode Island Avenue was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.
