DC public schools prepping learners with pre-K family toolkit

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

July 31, 2022, 7:39 AM

To help families prepare their young ones for the start of the school year, D.C. Public Schools has come out with a new guide.

The guide contains information, activities and resources for the District’s youngest learners and their families.

Some of the information included in the toolkit:

  • Parents top five questions answered
  • A snapshot of the daily schedule
  • Suggested books for coping with back-to-school nerves and excitement

DCPS will also host virtual workshops for families in August to prepare families for the first day of pre-K on Sept. 1.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 4, at 5:30 p.m.

The toolkit is available online in both English and Spanish versions.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

