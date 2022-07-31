DC public schools prepping learners with pre-K family toolkit

To help families prepare their young ones for the start of the school year, D.C. Public Schools has come out with a new guide.
The guide contains information, activities and resources for the District’s youngest learners and their families.
Some of the information included in the toolkit:
- Parents top five questions answered
- A snapshot of the daily schedule
- Suggested books for coping with back-to-school nerves and excitement
DCPS will also host virtual workshops for families in August to prepare families for the first day of pre-K on Sept. 1.
- Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 4, at 5:30 p.m.
The toolkit is available online in both English and Spanish versions.