DC Police identify victim in fatal Southeast shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 11, 2022, 1:14 AM

D.C. Police have identified a man shot in the 100 block of Atlantic Street in Southeast on July 9.

Police said they responded just before noon to reports of gunshots on the block and, upon arrival, discovered an adult male and female suffering from apparent gunshots.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said the male victim, Amos Jones, 33, showed no signs of life and remained at the scene until he could be transported to the medical examiner’s office.

The adult female was taken to a hospital with injuries but is expected to survive.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department by calling 202.727.9099 or texting the anonymous tip line at 50411. The department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

