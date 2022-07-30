DC man sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal cruelty

A D.C. man will spend 90 days in jail after he was convicted of brutally abusing two dogs and an alligator.

A D.C. man will spend 90 days in jail after he was convicted of brutally abusing two dogs and an alligator.

Jaquan Jackson, 35, was convicted on multiple counts of cruelty to animals involving multiple dogs and an alligator last week — 12 dogs that he housed were rescued as part of the investigation.

On June 11, 2018, Humane Law Enforcement officers with the Humane Rescue Alliance responded to a call at a home on Brothers Place near Trenton Place in Southeast D.C.

They found a dead dog hanging from a fence. Examinations of the dog showed it had extensive heart worms and intestinal parasites, and that it had not been fed in approximately a day and a half.

The HRA said that Jackson told them that he owned a pet alligator as well.

Officers returned with the HRA on July 26, 2018, with a warrant. They found six other dogs and six puppies.

One of the dogs had extensive injuries associated with dog fighting. They found another dogs tooth lodged in its legs, untreated bone fractures in both front paws, several broken teeth, an open and infected wound with bone visible and Babesiosis, a rare blood infection found in breeds associated with dog fighting.

They also found equipment that is associated with dog fighting such as a break stick, neck weights and a skin-stapler.

Officers also found a five foot long alligator in the home. It was being housed illegally in a small, plastic storage container as its snout was deformed.

Jackson was arrested on Jan. 24, 2019.

Jackson was sentenced to a total of 360 days in jail but suspended all but 90 days of that time on the condition that he successfully complete five years of probation.

He also cannot own any animals for 10 years.

“After a long investigative and judicial process, we were finally able to achieve justice for these animals through a conviction and strong sentencing,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance.

“This case is a testament to the tireless work of our Humane Law Enforcement officers to protect the animals of our city, and the substantial sentence should serve as a reminder that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in the District. We look forward to preparing the 12 dogs we rescued for the next chapter of their lives.”

The alligator was immediately moved to a sanctuary when it was taken away in 2018.