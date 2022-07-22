DC grants Anacostia almost $4 million for arts and culture district

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development announced a nearly $4 million grant to the Anacostia Business Improvement District to support the creation of the Anacostia Arts and Culture District.

Washington D.C.’s Ward 8 will soon be a marquee destination for the arts.

“The Anacostia Arts and Culture District is about creating new opportunities to highlight and support the artists, makers, and entrepreneurs who keep DC creative,” Bowser said in a news release. “We know how critical it is to invest in the arts – to inspire people, to grow and preserve our culture, and to bring the community together. We look forward to working with the community to bring another spotlight and destination to Ward 8.”

A news release said this grant will help fund new events and programs that would engage people in the neighborhood and bring visitors to Ward 8.

Additionally, it will provide opportunities to support local artists who work in media, including visual arts, food, theater, music and film.

“Ward 8 is home to a lively arts community, and arts and culture are a major driver of tourism in the District,” Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio said in a statement. “We know how much arts and culture make our neighborhoods more vibrant. This grant will not only support local artists and enliven the neighborhood for its residents, but it will also bring more patrons to restaurants and retail stores and create jobs for Washingtonians.”

Bowser said this is an investment in the recovery and growth of the economy in Ward 8. It will also support improved access to the neighborhood through a neighborhood shuttle for residents and visitors.

“We look forward to working with the community to put this new spotlight on the arts community in Ward 8,” she tweeted.