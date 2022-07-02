DC firework stand crash kills two, police say

D.C. Police say that two adult victims were discovered at the scene of a crash along Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place in Northeast.

D.C. Police say that two adult victims died at the scene of a crash along Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place in Northeast.

At around 5:30 p.m., police say, a truck was heading Northbound on Minnesota Ave. when the driver ran a red light.

Assistant chief Wilfredo Manlapaz said the driver was suffering from a medical emergency when the collision occurred — a passenger was inside of the vehicle and the driver was hospitalized.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male bicyclist was hit first — some distance away from the firework stand. The cyclist and worker at the stand were killed in the crash, according to Manlapaz.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Assistant Chief Manlapaz provides an update to the fatal vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Minnesota Ave and Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave, NE. pic.twitter.com/CBPWtlqCqj — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 3, 2022

