DC firework stand crash kills two, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 2, 2022, 8:41 PM

DC Police say two were killed during a crash in Northeast Saturday. (Courtesy, DC Police)

D.C. Police say that two adult victims died at the scene of a crash along Minnesota Avenue and Hunt Place in Northeast.

At around 5:30 p.m., police say, a truck was heading Northbound on Minnesota Ave. when the driver ran a red light.

Assistant chief Wilfredo Manlapaz said the driver was suffering from a medical emergency when the collision occurred — a passenger was inside of the vehicle and the driver was hospitalized.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male bicyclist was hit first — some distance away from the firework stand. The cyclist and worker at the stand were killed in the crash, according to Manlapaz.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

530p — truck nb on Minnesota ave. believed to have ran redlight, struck byciclist, careened into firework stand near intersection.

Prelim: driver in medical emergency

Byciclst/Stand Worker killed adult males

Driver hospitalized, passengers too

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

