62-year-old woman charged after shooting near Anacostia Boathouse

Alice Jackson, of Marlow Heights, Maryland, got into an argument, drew a firearm and then shot the victim who “sought treatment” at a hospital.

A 62-year-old woman is being charged after shooting someone during an argument near the Anacostia Community Boathouse on Friday night, D.C. police say.

Alice Jackson, of Marlow Heights, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said Jackson got into an argument, drew a firearm and then shot the victim.

MPD announces an arrest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the 1900 block of M Street, Southeast. Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest! Release: https://t.co/9ozcIcgBB8 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2022

The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalized and received treatment of their injuries D.C. police spokesperson Makhetha Watson tells WTOP.

Jackson and the victim are not related, Watson said.

Below is the approximate location of the shooting.

