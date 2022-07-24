WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets | Russia FM visits Egypt | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Home » Washington, DC News » 62-year-old woman charged after…

62-year-old woman charged after shooting near Anacostia Boathouse

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

July 24, 2022, 10:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 62-year-old woman is being charged after shooting someone during an argument near the Anacostia Community Boathouse on Friday night, D.C. police say.

Alice Jackson, of Marlow Heights, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said Jackson got into an argument, drew a firearm and then shot the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalized and received treatment of their injuries D.C. police spokesperson Makhetha Watson tells WTOP.

Jackson and the victim are not related, Watson said.

Below is the approximate location of the shooting.

Hugh Garbrick

In 2020, Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college. While studying, Hugh interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh has lived in Montgomery County his whole life.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up