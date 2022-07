Police in D.C. are investigating a shooting in Southeast that injured two people Monday night.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911.

D.C. police are searching for a suspect in the shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue near Fairlawn Avenue.

Police in D.C. are investigating a shooting in Southeast that injured two people Monday night.

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.