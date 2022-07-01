RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missiles rain down on southern city | Medic describes 'hell' of captivity | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
1 killed in Southeast DC, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

July 16, 2022, 11:15 PM

D.C. Police said a man has died after a fatal shooting in Southeast D.C.

It happened at 9 p.m. at the intersection of South Capitol Street and Anacostia Drive.


Police said the victim was shot four times and was taken to the hospital. He has been pronounced dead.

Police have not identified witnesses or suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

