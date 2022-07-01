1 killed in Southeast DC, police say

D.C. Police said a man has died after a fatal shooting in Southeast D.C.

It happened at 9 p.m. at the intersection of South Capitol Street and Anacostia Drive.

Alert: Shooting Investigation at the intersection of South Capitol Street SE and Anacostia Drive SE. No Lookout.

— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 17, 2022



Police said the victim was shot four times and was taken to the hospital. He has been pronounced dead.

Police have not identified witnesses or suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story.