One person displaced after garage fire in Northwest DC

Janae Morris | Janae.Morris@wtop.com

June 19, 2022, 7:49 AM

A fire in Northwest D.C. has left one person displaced Sunday morning, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The fire started in a garage in the 1800 block of 8th street North West around 2 a.m., about a block away from the Shaw-Howard University Metro Station. Flames damaged the interior of the first floor and the exterior of the second floor of a row home next door.

The person inside that home was able to get out without the help of firefighters.

Emergency responders helped one adult get out of another home. No one was hurt, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Crews are still investigating what started the fire.

Below is a map of the region where the incident happened.

