One person displaced after garage fire in Northwest DC

A fire in Northwest D.C. has left one person displaced Sunday morning, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The fire started in a garage in the 1800 block of 8th street North West around 2 a.m., about a block away from the Shaw-Howard University Metro Station. Flames damaged the interior of the first floor and the exterior of the second floor of a row home next door.

The person inside that home was able to get out without the help of firefighters.

Final: 1800 blk 8th St NW garage fire that spread to the interior of the 1st floor of a rowhouse and the exterior of 2nd floor. @RedCrossNCGC assisting 1 adult occupant displaced by the fire. #DCsBravest Fire Investigators are working to determine cause and origin of the fire. pic.twitter.com/JcHN4ycSUb — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 19, 2022

Emergency responders helped one adult get out of another home. No one was hurt, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Crews are still investigating what started the fire.

