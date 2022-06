DC Police say a girl has died after being shot in a Southeast apartment building.

It happened in an apartment on the 4400 block of 3rd Street at around 6 p.m.

The girl, identified as a juvenile female, died on the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting and haven’t identified a suspect.

Officers were unable to confirm if the victim was living in the apartment complex when asked by WTOP.

This is a developing story.