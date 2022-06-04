RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Man rescued from Washington Channel after driving car into water

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

June 4, 2022, 1:40 PM

A man is safe after he drove his car into the Washington Channel during the predawn hours of Saturday.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that rescue crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to Ohio Drive SW beneath the Francis Case Memorial Bridge.

Crews successfully removed the man from the car in the water. He was not injured, and crews didn’t take him to the hospital. By midday Saturday, crews had lifted his car out of the channel.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle. It is unclear if the man will face any charges.

Below is a map of the area:

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Local News | Washington, DC News

