Man rescued from Washington Channel after driving car into water

A man is safe after he drove his car into the Washington Channel during the predawn hours of Saturday.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that rescue crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to Ohio Drive SW beneath the Francis Case Memorial Bridge.

Crews successfully removed the man from the car in the water. He was not injured, and crews didn’t take him to the hospital. By midday Saturday, crews had lifted his car out of the channel.

#DCsBravest Fireboats assisted @usparkpolicepio & @DCPoliceDept Harbor Branch in removing a vehicle that went into the Washington Channel overnight. The single occupant, an adult male, was rescued at the time of the incident and uninjured. pic.twitter.com/0ezo9zaDSt — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 4, 2022

There were no other passengers in the vehicle. It is unclear if the man will face any charges.

